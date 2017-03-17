Sidhu to give solid start under Amarinder’s captaincy

Cricketer turned politician Navjot Singh Sidhu today talking to media stated that his aim is to work at the grassroot level and assist the Congress to revive in other states following to their comprehensive victory in Punjab.









He further mentioned that under the leadership of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh he will make sure they work for the betterment of Punjab in all aspects.









Sidhu also said that he has worked for Punjab for several years now and has been given chance by the people for five times in 12 years. He stated: “People will never give you chance if you don’t work for them. I have been given several chances and have proved my work in Punjab”.

