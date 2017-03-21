Singer Mohit Gaur launches YouTube project Mohit Ke StorySongs

The heart throb Singer Mohit Gaur who got fame through Star Plus show India’s Raw Star and landed in the acting space by the Channel V’s Musical show ‘Ishq Unplugged’ is crooning for his fans as he came with his own YouTube project named Mohit ke StorySongs.









Where every month he will upload one StorySong, written, composed and sung by him. Till now he has already entertained his fans with his two Storysongs which are getting huge response from the viewers.









He also showcases some amazing engagement practices from his Facebook page via weekly live video chat session #SuperSundayWithMG every sunday at 9pm. Mohit ensures he responds personally to all his fans criticism and appreciation he receives on his Social media specially on Youtube.

Mohit Gaur Said, “This year, I am going to follow my dreams of delivering all the songs I have lined up for my fans. It going to be really excited for me and for my fans.”

loading…



