Sitaram Yechury seeks quick action over Indian engineer’s killing in US

New Delhi: CPI-M General Secretary Sitaram Yechury today sought for the quick action in the killing of Indian engineer Srinivas Kuchibhotla in the US.

He condemned the killing and said that India should pressurize the Donald Trump administration and the authorities in US to make sure they take action as soon as possible and prevent this kind of incident in future.









Yechury stated: “We urge our government to put the strongest pressure on the authorities in the US to act upon this at the earliest, to ensure this is never repeated.”









Indian engineer Srinivas Kuchibhotla was shot at by retired US Navy officer Adam W. Purinton yesterday in a bar in Olathe in Kansas. Srinivas lost his life while there were two others who got injured in the incident.