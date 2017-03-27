Six feared dead as avalanche hits Japanese students

Tokyo: In an incident that took place today where an avalanche in a ski resort north of Tokyo hit several Japanese school students leaving many injured and six even feared dead.









According to the information given by the media, three were missing and six people were showing no vital signs when the avalanche occurred at the Nasu Onsen Family Ski Resort in Tochigi prefecture.









At that time around 50 people including teachers and students from several schools were in the area. While officials are investigating whether more people are injured or missing and relief efforts are ongoing.