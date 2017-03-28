Six passengers suffer food poisoning in Rajdhani Express

Kolkata: As many as six passengers fell ill after eating the food that was served on the New Delhi-Sealdah Rajdhani Express. There was a huge protest by co-passengers at two stations.

MP Babul Supriyo today stated that he also found the food and service quality on Rajdhani “utterly disappointing” at times.









A section of the passengers protested at the Asansol and Sealdah terminus against the “poor quality of food and equally poor service” on the iconic train.









On the other hand, there was a confession made by the Eastern Railway authorities they had received the complaint and said appropriate action would be taken after investigation.