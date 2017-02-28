Smart cards of Delhi Metro to become non-refundable from April 1

New Delhi: The smart cards of the Delhi Metro which are used to communicate in the DMRC system will become non-refundable from 1st of April.









According to the Delhi Metro Rail Corp (DMRC) official, announced on Tuesday that this step has been taken to obey the rules of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines.

The DMRC said in a statement, the smart cards sold after April 1 and the cards already in circulation will become non-refundable.









The smart card holders will be given a “sunset period” from March 1 till March 31 during which the passengers, if they so desire, may take refund for their smart cards from the Metro stations.

The official further added that Delhi Metro commuters will get back only the security deposit, after relevant deductions, if they return the smart cards after April 1.









The use of smart card is done by the commuters of Delhi Metro to get a discount of 10 per cent on their journeys.