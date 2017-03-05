Soldier shoots himself in J&K, suicide suspected

New Delhi: In a shocking incident that took place yesterday, where a soldier committed suicide by shooting himself with his rifle in the garrison town of Samba on the Jammu-Pathankot national highway.









The deceased who was a native of Chapra village in Nagpur district of Rajasthan was identified as Havildar Kishan Singh Rathore of 24 Grenadiers.









While explaining the incident, the police officer went on to say: “Havildar Kishan Singh Rathore shot himself in the neck with his INSAS rifle at Maheshwar, which has Samba Brigade. He died on the spot. The incident happened around 6.30am.”









An army officer allegedly confirmed the incident appeared to be the case of suicide. The soldier had joined the army in 1997 while the army has initiated a serious investigation into the matter.