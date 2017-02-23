Sooraj Pancholi to launch a fitness app soon

Actor Sooraj Pancholi has been working hard on his fitness recently and is all set to make the most of his knowledge by launching a fitness app for men.









The actor now has big plans of taking this passion to an all-new level by launching a fitness app .This app is primarily targeted at boys, as he believes that male and female genetics are different and hence fitness needs to be customized for both.









Talking about the app says Sooraj, ” The primary objective of the app is to education the new generation. There’s more to fitness – it’s not merely about being ripped or muscular. It’s about being healthy for life, having less injuries and growing old yet being strong.My app is targeted at boys because I believe that male and female genetics are different.If I’m able to inspire even one kid, I’d be satisfied”.

The app, that is currently being developed, will have Sooraj’s workout videos and also document his body transformations. His personal trainer Rajiv Singh will also play a crucial role in sharing fitness and nutrition advice .