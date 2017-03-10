SP-Cong alliance will come to power: Rahul

New Delhi: Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi today stated that the exit poll projections showing BJP as winner will not be correct and further mentioned that the Congress-Samajwadi alliance will come to power in Uttar Pradesh.









He further stated that the Bharatiya Janata Party will not be the winner. Talking to media the Congress leader stated that he had seen the exit polls in Bihar as well.

He said that In Bihar maximum number of exit polls gave predictions that there will be a close contest between the Grand Alliance of the Janata Dal-U-RJD-Congress and the BJP in the Assembly elections Bihar 2015.









However, when the results came out then it was the Grand Alliance who came out as a winner comprehensively.