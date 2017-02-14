SP, Congress asks rebel candidates to pull out names from alliance seats

Lucknow: The Samajwadi Party and Congress alliance who is facing trouble from their candidates over refusing to withdraw from the polls, the SP-Congress alliance today asked candidates to immediately pull out names from race where the alliance has declared joint candidates.









Samajwadi Party’s (SP) state unit chief Naresh Uttam issued a statement asking its candidates from Maharajpur (Aruna Tomar), Kanpur Cantt (Mohd Hasan Rumi), Koraon (Ramdev Kol), Bara (Ajay Kumar ‘Amritlal’) and Mahrauni (Ramesh Kumar) to immediately withdraw their nominations and pave way for the Congress candidates.

Likewise, Congress Rajya Sabha member Rajeev Shukla has asked Maroof Khan from Lucknow Central, Abhumanyu Singh from Bindki, Jawahar Lal Diwakar from Soraon, Bhagatram Mishra from Prayagpur and Bhagauti Chowdhary from Chanve to pull out.









Some candidates on Monday had refused to toe the party line and openly rebelled against the party diktat yesterday.

On over a dozen seats, including in Amethi-the Gandhi pocket borough, the two parties have not been able to thrash out the contentious issues relating to ticket distribution.









Anger and discontent is simmering in the rank and file of both parties, something which does not augur well for the party at this stage.

Voting in Lucknow and neighbouring areas will witness on February 19th i.e tomorrow.