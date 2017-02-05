SP-Congress united because of they scared of BJP: Narendra Modi

Aligarh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today accused Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance for trying to stop Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) from coming in majority as he has tightened grip in dealing anti-corruption laws.









He said while taking a dig at the Akhilesh-Rahul alliance without naming them that “These people have not come together to fight election. They have come together because they feel if we (BJP) get a majority in the Rajya Sabha, we will make such laws that there will be no space left for thieves and the corrupt.”

During his address at an election rally before upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections which is starting on February 11, Modi said Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav was scared of the BJP.









Modi said, obviously referring to the Samajwadi-Congress tie-up, “To save himself, he is holding on to other people.”

“People of Uttar Pradesh want justice. This is our fight to get justice for you.”









The Prime Minister said demonetisation brought out the “loot” of the past 70 years.

“I said on November 8, notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 will be banned. It created a storm. Those who had stacks of money were forced to put it in banks,” Modi said.









“For 70 years, the nation was looted… overnight, they were forced to deposit it in banks. They thought Modi is not prepared, and depositing the money in banks will make it white.

“But they did not know we had arrangements to trace the source of money deposited in banks.









“We are fighting so that the money is utilized for the poor,” he added.