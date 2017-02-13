SP will blame Cong for UP poll defeat: Yogi Adityanath

BJP leader and five-time MP Yogi Adityanath today stated that the alliance that has taken place between Samajwadi Party and Congress will not have any positive impact in the ongoing assembly elections of Uttar Pradesh.

He further said that the ruling Samajwadi Party has agreed to the alliance keeping in mind that if they lose they will accuse Congress alliance for the same.









BJP leader also stated that there has not been any good work done in the SP regime and there were efforts made to divert people ahead of the polls and family spat was one of the similar examples. He further added that during the SP government girls suffered a lot as they were afraid of the eve teasing and crime that is very common during the SP regime.

Adityanath also laid emphasis on the issue of Ram Mandir and said that the matter is in the Supreme Court and still they are willing to do all the promised work that too under the judicial guidelines.









BJP leader when asked about the CM face of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Uttar Pradesh said that the party does not entertain the family culture and hence each and every worker of the party had equal chances to get any responsibility that party will give.