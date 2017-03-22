Sri Lankan President leaves for Russia

Colombo: According to the information given the officials, Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena today left for an official visit to Russia. As per the reports, Sirisena is the first Sri Lankan leader to visit Russia since 1947 after the Prime Minister Sirimavo Bandaranaike visited Moscow.









Earlier the Foreign Ministry went on to say that the visit takes place as both the countries celebrate their 60th anniversary of the organization of diplomatic relations this year. While during the visit President is scheduled to sit in a bilateral meeting with the Russian President Vladimir Putin.









The official discussions are expected to review development made in the very old mutual relationship, including the way forward to further encourage trade and investment between the two countries.









If we talk about the several mutual agreements which are scheduled to be signed includes the areas of fisheries, tourism, cultural and education cooperation, including cooperation in the science and technology sector.