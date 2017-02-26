SRK honored with 4th National Yash Chopra Award

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan was honored with the 4th National Yash Chopra Award yesterday. The actor received the award from veteran actress Rekha which in itself is a proud moment for him.









King Khan expressed his happiness on receiving such a prestigious award with emotional attachments and went on to say that: “This is one of the most important evenings of my life. I am very emotional. Yash Chopra has single-handedly created my career.









He further went on to say that: “It is a strange circle that I am receiving an award, which honours him and is in his memory, and I am who I am because of what Yash Chopra made me do.”









Shah Rukh has become the proud 4th recipient of this award after megastars of Bollywood which includes Rekha, Amitabh Bachchan and Lata Mangeshkar.