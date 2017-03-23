SRK on ‘Phillauri’: Diljit, Anushka keep believing in the impossible

Mumbai: Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter to appreciate the entire cast and crew of the upcoming movie ‘Phillauri’ and has asked the lead actors of the movie Anushka Sharma and Daljit Dosanjh to believe in the impossible.









Shah Rukh took to praise the movie on his Twitter handle and tweeted, ‘‘Phillauri’ the attempt at doing what you believe in. Anushka Sharma, Diljit Dosanjh, Anshai (Director Anshai Lal), Karnesh (producer Karnesh Sharma) keep believing in the impossible.”









The movie ‘Phillauri’ is a romantic comedy drama and is the directorial venture of Anshai Lal and co-produced by Anushka and Karnesh Sharma under the banner of Fox Star Studios and Clean State Films.