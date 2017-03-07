Stalin condemns Indian fisherman killing by Sri Lankan forces

MK Stalin, the Working President of DMK today sought for the immediate embassy-level talks subsequent to the killing of an Indian fisherman by Sri Lankan forces.

There was firing on the group of Indian fisherman yesterday night by the Sri Lankan navy. There was one person killed in the incident while several others got injured.







The incident took place at the time when people were fishing between Dhanushkodi and Katchatheevu off the Tamil Nadu coast. The man who lost his life in the firing was identified as a 22-year-old local.







DMK acting president M K Stalin today mentioned that the Central Government cannot stay behind as a silent spectator over the alleged harassment by the Sri Lankan navy against Tamil fishermen and said that the government should “react strongly” to the incident.