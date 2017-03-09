Stop inciting other people against me: Robert Vadra to Kejriwal

New Delhi: The son-in-law of the Congress party President Sonia Gandhi, Robert Vadra today criticized Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over his remark ‘Vadra will eat him alive’. In a Facebook post, Vadra slammed Kejriwal for talking against him and went on to say that Kejriwal depict a strange obsession against him.









While talking to the media, he went to say: “I would humbly request our Delhi CM to come and speak with me directly, for all his grudges he has against me, instead of inciting other people against me,” Vadra said, adding,”My best wishes to our Delhi CM, in all his endeavours.”









Earlier than this, Kejriwal accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of taking revenge from the people of Delhi for choosing him as the CM and he also criticized Modi for blocking their work but despite that they have done a lot for the development of the capital.









While talking in the Delhi Assembly, Kejriwal stated: “You can only arrest Satyendar Jain, not Dikshit. If the PM raises a finger against Robert Vadra, I’ll be convinced he has a 56-inch chest… Vadra will eat him alive… He (Modi) is taking revenge on the people of Delhi for choosing us, and has been blocking our work, but we have done so much despite the hindrance.”