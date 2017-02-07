Breaking News
prev next
Photo related to soldiers inspect the site of a suicide attack in the heart of Afghanistan's Kabul city.
Suicide bomber kills 12 outside Afghan Supreme Court building

Suicide bomber kills 12 outside Afghan Supreme Court building

5 0

Kabul: In a shocking incident, at least 12 people were killed and dozens others were injured today when a suicide bomber detonated his explosives in the parking lot of the Afghanistan Supreme Court building in central Kabul, officials said.




According to a security official speaking on the condition of anonymity confirmed the casualties to Khaama Press.




Although it was not immediately clear who was responsible for the attack, but a similar incident in the same area last month that killed 22 people was claimed by the Taliban.




The building of the Supreme Court is located on a road leading to the United States embassy and Kabul airport.

I found this helpful

I didin't find this helpful

In this article

Join the Conversation

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved. | Mahakaal News management Pvt. Ltd