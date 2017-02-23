Superhit song of 90’s ‘Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast’ to be recreated

Mumbai: Bollywood filmmaker Abbas of the Abbas-Mustan duo is all set to recreate the Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon starrer 90’s hit ‘Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast’ from the movie ‘Mohra’ in a forthcoming movie.









The hit song ‘Cheez Badi Mast’ will be recreated in Abbas-Mustan’s directorial venture ‘Machine’ which will mark the Bollywood acting debut of Mustan’s son Mustafa.









While talking to the media at the trailer launch of the movie about the 90’s hit song, Abbas went on to say that: “Akshay is aware that we are recreating the song and he is okay with it. We need his blessings. He is our ‘Khiladi’. He is very happy. He said he will come and launch the song as well.”









This time, Mustafa will be stepping into Akki’s shoes and will be shaking legs with Kaira Advani in the reprised version of ‘Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast’, expressing his excitement he went on to say that: “We are yet to shoot for the song. We are very excited.The song shouldn’t be compared as it’s difficult to get into Akshay Kumar’s shoes. It’s a small tribute to them.”









On the other hand, Kaira Advani while talking to the media expressed her feelings about stepping into Raveena’s shoes and went on to say that: “We would most definitely want to show the song to them. The first people whose acceptance we want are of Raveena Tandon mam and Akshay Kumar sir.”

The Mustafa-Kaira starrer ‘Machine’ is scheduled to hit the cinemas on March 24, 2017.