I support Minister of Health for TB free India: Big B

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan has showed support for a government campaign that works for the tuberculosis-free India and he also is in support of Minister of Health for TB free India.









On the occasion of World Tuberculosis Day yesterday, Mr. Bachchan took to show his support on his Twitter handle and tweeted, “I support Minister of Health for TB free India.”









The veteran who is a survivor of Tuberculosis added: “Incomplete treatment leads to TB becoming Drug-Resistant.”









Big B also requested all his fans and followers not the leave the Tuberculosis treatment mid-way and further added: “TB itni badi bimari nahi jo pakad mein na aa sakey (It is not such a big disease that it cannot be diagnosed and cured). Join India vs TB. Pledge support for TB free India.”