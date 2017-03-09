Supreme Court rejects Gopal Ansal’s plea, asks to surrender on March 20

New Delhi: The Supreme Court of India today dismissed the plea of Uphaar theatre owner Gopal Ansal.









Gopal had asked for plea to not send him to jail to serve the remaining sentence for the 1997 fire tragedy.

However, the date for him to surrender has been extended by 10 days.









A bench of Justice Ranjan Gogoi, Justice Kurian Joseph and Justice A.K. Goel asked Gopal Ansal to surrender on March 20 to serve the nearly seven months in jail. “Appeal dismissed. Accused Gopal Ansal will surrender to serve (the) remaining sentence,” said the bench.