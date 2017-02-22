Sushant Singh Rajput to kick start for ‘Chanda Mama Door Ke’

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput is all set to kick start preparing for his character in his forthcoming movie ‘Chanda Mama Door Ke’. He has proved his versatility and mettle by doing movies like ‘Kai Po Che’, ‘M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story’ and now he will be doing another challenging role of an astronaut in ‘Chanda Mama Door Ke’.









The actor took to share a photo of flight journals titled ‘Apollo 11’ on his Twitter account and captioned it as, “I’d always wondered how (Neil) Armstrong, Buzz (Aldrin) and Michael (Collins) were feeling during those nine days to the Moon. Well, now I know… Flight journal Apollo 11.”









Apollo 11 was the spaceflight that landed the first two humans, who were Americans, on the Moon. Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was previously seen as Cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the biopic ‘M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story’ for which he was appreciated largely for his outstanding performance.









The movie ‘Chanda Mama Door Ke’ is the directorial venture of Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan which will feature Sushant as an astronaut in the lead role and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, R. Madhavan in key roles. The film is set to hit the screens on 26 January, 2018.