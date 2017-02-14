‘Tafribaaz’- a platform for the standup comedians of UP

Lucknow: People of Uttar Pradesh have a fine chance to portray their comic talent on the television and a comedy show named Tafribaaz is conducting auditions for the same.









People from all over the state have sent their videos and the final audition is all set to take place tomorrow and day after in Gomtinagar area of Lucknow. For Further details login to tafribaaz@gmail.com









This will be the first platform for the people of UP to showcase their talent at the small screen. The show is been produced by the scope entertainment and the motive behind this show is to give opportunity to stand-up comedians all over the state to show their comic skills in the show.









In the recent years, Uttar Pradesh has contributed a lot to the Indian cinema and there have been many films shot in the state. Subsidy was also given by the state government for several projects.









This move from the producers might benefit the small screen in future but as of now this initiative is been seen as a great chance for the standup comedians who look for a platform to show their talent.