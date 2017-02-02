Tamannaah Bhatia: I am very excited for ‘Baahubali 2’

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Tamannaah Bhatia will next be seen in her forthcoming movie ‘Baahubali 2’. She is extremely excited following the release of the movie and is looking forward to the reaction of the viewers.

While talking to the media, she went on to say that: “I am very excited for ‘Baahubali 2’, which is coming out in April. The first part has already garnered so much interest, love and appreciation. I am looking forward to seeing the audience’s reaction this time too.”









The Indian action drama directed by filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli also stars Prabhas in the main lead. The first part of the movie was appreciated by all and now the viewers must surely be excited to watch the second sequel as well. The venture is planned to hit the cinemas worldwide on April 28, 2017.









On the other hand, Tamannaah also spoke about the sidelines of the Lakme Fashion Week Summer and expanding her view on fashion trend she further went on to say that: “In Mumbai, we all sweat a lot in summer. So, the fabric that you wear is what really matters.









“I would say one should wear cotton and Indian fabrics which are suitable for this weather, and you will feel comfortable. However, if you really want to look smashing, then go for that dress you want to wear.”

Talking about what fashion means for her, the actress added: “I enjoy fashion now… It’s like waking up and living with it. I love to attend fashion shows.”