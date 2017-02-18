Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami wins vote of confidence in state assembly

Chennai: Edappadi K. Palaniswami, who sworn in a couple of days back as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu has been successful in winning the vote of confidence by 122 voice votes in the state assembly.

Palaniswami today won the vote of confidence amidst all the chaos and eviction of 89 legislators who went on a charge asking for secret ballot.









Edappadi belongs to the AIADMK faction led by party General Secretary V.K. Sasikala. There were AIADMK legislators, MLAs supporting party general secretary V K Sasikala and former chief minister O Panneerselvam were present.









A. Navaneethakrishnan, the supporter of the Sasikala camp talking to media stated: “The traitors were defeated.” The AIADMK camp was seen distributing sweets and celebrating their victory with great zest and joy.