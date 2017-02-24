Team India face carnage, bundled out for 105

It all happened in few minutes as Indian middle order succumbed to Aussie bowling, four wickets, eight balls and just one run and the scorecard showed how brutal the Aussie bowling attack has been for the Indians.

Australian team was on a rampage on the second day of the first Test match played against India at Pune as they gave no chance to the Indian batsmen to settle at the crease and kept taking wickets at regular intervals.









Indian team scored with fine rate when Rahul and Rahane were batting together and then it was a sloppy shot by the opener and fall of wickets began for India since then.









O’Keefe was the man for Australia and got six crucial wickets for his team, and the spinning track gave him all the support that he would have hoped for, though backfiring for the home team.