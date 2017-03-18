Team India off to a solid start, Pujara-Vijay shine

Indian team has reached to a commanding position with their top order batsmen scoring humongous runs against Australia in the third Test match played at Ranchi.









India trail by 148 runs with 6 wickets remaining in the 1st innings at tea on day two of the match. India are 303 for 4 and will be hoping to get the huge score without loosing too many wickets in the last session of the day.









Pujara is still at the crease with a century to his name along with Karun Nair and several batsmen to follow. India are looking strong for the huge score if they keep their wickets intact.

Murali Vijay got out to a score of 82 and then it was Kohli and Rahane who gave their wickets cheaply to the Australian bowlers.

