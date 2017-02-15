Teenage girl gangraped by two while attending nature’s call

Muzaffarnagar: In a shameful act, a teenage 14-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by two men when she had gone to attend nature’s call in a field near Jogipura village in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district, police said today.









According to police, the incident took place yesterday and search for the accused is on as one of the accused has been identified as Asif.









In another related incident, police yesterday booked two youths, Nabi Ahmad and Naushad, for allegedly raping a woman at Sedpura village on December 19 last year. The accused, who are absconding, also filmed the crime.









SHO Sanjiv Sharma said the incident came to light the when the victim’s parents discovered that the girl was pregnant after which the complaint was lodged.