Teenage medical aspirant raped by FB friend on marriage promise

Kota: In a shocking incident, an 18-year-old Dalit medical aspirant in Rajastha’s Kota city was raped by a man she befriended on her Facebook account on the pretext of marriage today.









According to police, the victim in her complaint mentioned that she came in contact with Krishanveer Singh (25), an engineer in Udaipur, on Facebook and soon he began visiting her in Kota frequently.

SHO Vigyannagar police station Jai Prakesh Bainiwal said, she alleged that the accused once raped her in Kota and twice in Jaipur after promising to marry her in September last year.









The officer said, as when the victim girl became pregnant the accused refused to marry her as a result and was even forcing her to abort the child.

A medical examination of the victim has been done yesterday in which it was confirmed the news of her pregnancy.









Deputy Superintendent of Police Chuna Ram Jat said, he has been booked under section 376 of IPC, SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and a section of POCSO Act, as the victim was underage at the time of the incident.

The accused has been detained but has not been arrested as the investigation is underway, the DSP said.