Teenager girl raped by car driver in park

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a 17-year-old first year polytechnic student was allegedly raped by a car-driver in a park here in December last year, police said today.









According to police, accused Y Laxman is working along with the girl’s father (also a car-driver) at a local firm, was a regular visitor to the girl’s home and had lured her in the name of lov.

Humayun Nagar Police Station Inspector S Ravinder informed on basis of complaint that the mother of the girl recently noticed changes in her behaviour and on enquiry the victim revealed that Laxman had “sexually assaulted” her on December 23 last year at a watchman’s room in a park.









The Inspector said, Laxman was working as a driver in city since last eight years and has been reportedly picked up by police and being questioned.