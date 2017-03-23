Terror attack in London kills five

LONDON: According to the information given by the officials, as many as five people got killed as terror returned to the streets of London yesterday. An assailant armed with two long knives with him drove his car through a crowd of people on Westminster Bridge and resulted in the killing of five people including the attacker himself.









In the dreadful incident that took place and a police officer was stabbed to death on the grounds of Parliament. Five people died in all, including the attacker himself, in the worst terrorist incident to hit the UK since the 7 July 2005 bombings.









Police further gave information that the attacker, who is supposed to have acted alone, mounted the pavement of the bridge and mowed down more than a dozen tourists, local workers and police officers before crashing into the Parliament railings.