Terrorists next target suspected to be Barabanki’s Deva Shariff!

Uttar Pradesh: In a shocking revelation made by the sources and some media reports, the terror suspect who died in yesterday’s encounter in Hazi Colony of Lucknow’s Thakurganj area, was of the group that was supposedly planning to target Barabanki’s Deva Shariff that is located 30 kilometers away from Lucknow.









They had huge amount of explosives that could have been used for the destruction ahead of seventh phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.









Eight pistols, lots of ammunitions, 50 fired rounds and there were explosives, gold, cash, passports, SIM cards were also recovered from the house and this clearly shows how trained and well equipped they suspect was.