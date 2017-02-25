These new courses to be inducted by Lucknow University | Click to know

Here is some good news for the students who are looking forward to take admission in upcoming academic session of Lucknow University as there might be an offering of five new courses this time.

Among the news courses that might get included this time are: a bachelors degree in library science, there will be a course in Iranian and Central Asian studies and three courses in Tamil, Bangla and Marathi might get started this time.









However, on the other hand, the University of Lucknow might lessen combinations offered in its BA programme, as per student requirements.









The course in Iranian and Central Asian studies would be presented by the Persian department; the other three language courses would be presented by the Hindi department and the concluding decision making will be done during a meeting of the admissions committee that is expected to take place today.