Things not well between Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover!

Things are not going pretty well for Kapil Sharma as his recent spat with co-star Sunil Grover has turned ugly. There were reports that Kapil Sharma had abused Sunil during their return flight to India from Melbourne.

Kapil was reported to have abused Sunil and used foul language against him. The comedian further went on to clarify his stand and wrote on the micro blogging site Twitter: “You won my heart. I love you more and more.”

Sunil sent went to social media platform and stated: “All are not as successful as you. All are not as talented as you are. But if they all are talented like you, who will value you? So have some gratitude towards their existence. And also, if someone is correcting you, don’t abuse that person,” Sunil said.

He added: “Refrain from using foul language in front of women who have nothing to do with the stardom you carry. They are just travelling with you. Thanks for making me realise it was your show and you have the power to throw out anybody, anytime.”