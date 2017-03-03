Three DYFI activists injured in attack, 3 BJP workers accused: Kerala

New Delhi: In an attack at Elappuli in Palakkad district on Thursday night, three Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) activists were injured.The victims as those who were attacked named Yousuf, Sudheesh and Rathish aged 30, 31 and 28 respectively.









The trio was attacked by five unknown men who came on motor bikes; all the three victims a part of DYFI which is the youth wing of the Communist Party of India (M).









As per the information given by the media, the complaint allegedly named three Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members for attacking the trio but no prior confirmation is made yet.









The attack took place few hours before the bomb attack on RSS office Kallachi yesterday. Yet another injury was reported in which three RSS members were injured in the bomb attack and were immediately taken to the nearby Government Medical College in Kozhikode while the identification of the victims remain unknown.