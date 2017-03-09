Three injured, one killed in Delhi fire

New Delhi: In a mishap that took place today where a 24-year-old young boy suffocated to death while three of his friends were injured after a fire broke out in a three-storey building.









The incident took place when all of them were sleeping in their second-floor room around 4.30 am in Sant Nagar in Burari area of North Delhi.









While explaining the incident to the media, a senior police officer went on to say: “Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the fire. Out of the four, three — Vineet, Surender and Abhishek — managed to run downstairs while the victim, identified as Sandeep, 24, escaped towards the terrace but the door was closed.”









The students were from Uttar Pradesh and preparing for competitive examinations. The fire was caused by a short circuit.