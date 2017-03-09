Three killed in gunfight in Kashmir’s Pulwama district

Srinagar: According to the information given by the police, two militants along with a civilian lost their lives in a gunfight that took place between militants and security forces in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.









Among the three people killed there was one civilian and his name is said to be Aamir Wani who got killed with a bullet.









On the other hand, it was not straight away apparent if the civilian was killed during protests or had he been hit by a stray bullet during the gunfight. The Padgampora village was cordoned off by the security forces subsequent to information about the presence of the militants.