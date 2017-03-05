Three night shelters built for homeless in Delhi

New Delhi: Delhi’s Urban Development Minister Satyendra Jain yesterday inaugurated three night shelters for the homeless people in different parts of the national capital.









The Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) constructed the night shelters which are located at Ghazipur and Yamuna Pushta areas in east Delhi and Rohini Sector 22 in the north.









According to the information given by the government, the Rohini and Yamuna Pushta shelters have capacities of 200 and 100 people respectively while the Ghazipur shelter have capacity of 160 people.









Delhi government also officially announced the construction of two shelter houses to be built in Dwarka in west Delhi and Geeta Colony of east Delhi.









On the other hand, during the inauguration of the night shelters, Jain who also holds the Transport section officially announced free travel in DTC buses for senior citizens of the city.









Jain went on to say: “The DTC monthly pass costs Rs 1,000, but soon we are going to reduce it to Rs 250 per month for all women.”