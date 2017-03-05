Three shot dead in J&K gunfight

New Delhi: According to the information given by the police, in an incident that took place today where one policeman and two militants were shot dead in Jammu and Kashmir gunfight.









An army major and six other security personnel were wounded during the fight that started yesterday in Tral town.









As per the reports given by the police, a prepared bunker that was used up by the holed-up attackers was knocked down by the forces using unprepared explosive devices (IEDs).









Kashmir Inspector General of Police, Syed Javid Mujtaba Gillani has officially turned down all the rumors that a curfew was forced in Tral. However, after the dangerous gunfight, protesters fought with the security personnel.