Three tribal girls gangraped by youths in Tripura

Ambassa (Tripura): In a shocking incident, three teenage tribal girls were gangraped by a group of youths at Astarampara, a remote hamlet in Tripura’s Dhalai district.









According to police, the girls had been to a village fair on the occasion of Shivratri on Saturday last in the same village, under Longterai Valley subdivision, and were returning home at about 11-30 P M when the four tribal youths forcibly took them to a jungle and raped them.

Officer-in-charge of Dhumacherra Police station, Subimal Burman said, as they were threatened with dire consequence if they went to the police, the girls’ families did not do so out of fear.









Burman said, when the matter became known to other villagers, they forced the families to lodge their complaints with the police today.

He said, the victims later identifed two of the four accused and they were arrested.









He added, the victims are admitted to Longterai Valley hospital and medical examinations are being conducted on them.