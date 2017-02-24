Three women shot dead in posh area of Jalandhar

New Delhi: According to the information given by the police officer, in an incident where three women were shot dead by unknown attackers inside the house in a posh area of Jalandhar city in Punjab yesterday.









The deceased women included the daughter-in-law and wife of a Jalandhar based businessman and the other one was the friend of the daughter-in-law.









The victims were identified as Daljeet Kaur, her daughter-in-law Paramjit Kaur and her friend Khushwinder.

The bleeding women were discovered by a minor boy after which they were rushed to the nearby private hospital where doctors declared dead by the doctor and one of the three died during her treatment.









Police officers rushed to the crime scene and started investigation but they could not make out that the attackers were known or unknown to the victims.

One of the police officer went on to say that: Though the house was partially ransacked, no valuables were missing.