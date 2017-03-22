Three women, two kids killed in Bengal road accident

New Delhi: According to the information given by the police, in an incident that took place today where seven people including two kids and three women died in a road accident when their car was trampled under a tanker in West Bengal’s Burdwan district.









While explaining the incident to the media, a senior officer from Burdwan police station went on to say: “Seven persons travelling in a private sedan died when their car was crushed under tanker carrying hot asphalt around 9 a.m. on the National Highway 2.”









Talking about the eyewitnesses, the officer further went on to say: “According to the eye witnesses, the car hit the roadside railing of the Kallol Nagar-Rathtala flyover after losing control and came under the tanker. The tanker flipped under the impact and crushed the car killing all the passengers.”









The police discovered the deceased bodies and sent them to the hospital for post mortem and is looking into the matter and investigating about the tanker’s driver.









The officer added: “We are looking for the tanker’s driver. The road traffic was temporarily hampered on the highway due to the accident.”