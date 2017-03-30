Tiger Shroff named as the new face of men skincare brand

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff has been appointed as the new face or the brand ambassador of ‘Garnier Men’, a men skincare brand in India. He has accompanied actors Sushant Singh Rajput and John Abrahim who are already associated with the brand.









Tiger is known to be a fitness and sports enthusiast with a passion for martial arts and taekwondo. He will be advocating the brand in print and television campaigns.









“For me, the association is seamless as I personally identify with the brand’s strong values of being natural, sporty, action oriented, adventurous and fun. There is a great synergy in our core thoughts and working with them is going to be exciting.”









“Personally, I am also a huge proponent of men investing time and effort into their skin care regimes, fitness and grooming needs,” the actor said in a statement.









Son of actor Jackie Shroff and producer Ayesha Dutt, Tiger made his acting debut with 2014 released film “Heropanti”. He has worked in films like “Baaghi”, “Flying Jatt” and many more.He will soon be seen in films like “Munna Michael”.