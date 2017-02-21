‘Toilet Ek Prem Katha’ a unique love story: Akshay

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar wrapped up the shooting for his forthcoming movie ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’ and he described the movie as a unique love story as it is based on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Swacch Bharat Abhiyaan’ move which will also carry a strong message for all the viewers.









Akshay took to post a photo on his Twitter handle along with his co-star Bhumi Pednekar and captioned it as, “With the wrap of ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’, treating you guys to a still from the film… Keshav and Jaya’s unique love story coming to you on June 2.”









Actress Taapsee Pannu, Akki’s co-star in ‘Naam Shabana’ adored the picture and commented that she loved the color of the dress to which Akki replied, “Thank you, we’ll have one made for you in the same colour for ‘Naam Shabana’ promotions.”









‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’ is the directorial venture of filmmaker Shree Narayan Singh and is produced by Aruna Bhatia and presented by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and KriArj Entertainment.