Total number of Panneerselvam supporters goes up to 10

Chennai: With five more AIADMK MPs today joined list of supporters of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, the total of his supporter’s side camp taking the number of Parliamentarians in his favour to ten.









The four Lok Sabha MPs-Jaisingh Thiyagaraj Natterjee (Tuticorin), Senguttuvan (Vellore), R P Marutharaja (Perambalur) and S Rajendran (Villupuram) met Panneerselvam at his Greenways residence and extended support to him this morning.

Rajya Sabha MP R Lakshmanan also switched over to Panneerselvam camp, giving a morale boost to the Chief Minister who has raised a banner of revolt against AIADMK general secretary V K Sasikala.









The AIADMK has 37 Lok Sabha MPs and 13 Rajya Sabha MPs.

Following Panneerselvam’s rebellion, AIADMK Rajya Sabha MP V Maitreyan was the first Parliamentarian to extend support to him.









The party has 135 MLAs in the 235-member Tamil Nadu Assembly including one nominated.