Trivendra Singh Rawat will be the new CM of Uttrakhand

BJP has made it clear that following their clear majority in the Uttarakhand Assembly elections with 57 seats, Trivendra Singh Rawat will be the new chief minister of Uttrakhand.









Rawat has been working for BJP as an organizational man in Uttarakhand and party in-charge in Jharkhand. He won the recent elections from Doiwala seat by defeating Congress Hira Singh Bisht by a huge margin of more than 24,000 votes.







Trivendra Singh is considered close to BJP President Amit Shah and has been working for Swayamsewak of the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS).

