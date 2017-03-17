Breaking News
prev next
Trivendra Singh Rawat
Trivendra Singh Rawat

Trivendra Singh Rawat will be the new CM of Uttrakhand

27 0

BJP has made it clear that following their clear majority in the Uttarakhand Assembly elections with 57 seats, Trivendra Singh Rawat will be the new chief minister of Uttrakhand.



Rawat has been working for BJP as an organizational man in Uttarakhand and party in-charge in Jharkhand. He won the recent elections from Doiwala seat by defeating Congress Hira Singh Bisht by a huge margin of more than 24,000 votes.



c

Trivendra Singh is considered close to BJP President Amit Shah and has been working for Swayamsewak of the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS).

loading…


I found this helpful

I didin't find this helpful

In this article

Join the Conversation

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved. | Mahakaal News management Pvt. Ltd