‘I am Trolled’ app to be launched soon by govt: Maneka Gandhi

New Delhi: Union Minister Maneka Gandhi today stated that the government would soon launch an app named ‘I am Trolled’ by which women internet users endangered with physical violence or trolled on social networking sites will be able to seek help.









She recently marked her presence at an event ‘Wellness Rules-Proactive Well Being’, organized by FICCI Ladies Organization where she made the official announcement of the app and went on to say: “The app will be launched soon to counter physical violence threats and trolls on social media. It is unfortunate to see that women are equally abusive on social media as men.”









The Minister of Women and Child Development further went on to say: “The much-delayed ‘panic button’ for women with additional feature of ‘Shouting App’ will also become operational by March-end as most mobile hardware companies are working to add the feature on their products.”









Her ministry is also planning to launch a 600 new one-stop help centers ‘Sakhi’ for women seeking help against domestic violence, legal and health issues etc.









Talking about her new plans to be executed soon, Maneka added: “We are also going to set up ‘Women Entrepreneurship Council’ and tied up with e-commerce platform Amazon for its online portal “Mahila-e-Haat” wherein women get a platform to market their homemade products from home.”