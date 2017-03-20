Trouble for Gopal Ansal, SC decline his plea seeking more time

New Delhi: In a jolt to the Uphaar theatre owner Gopal Ansal, the Supreme Court today declined his plea in which he sought more time to surrender.

On the behalf of Gopal Ansal senior counsel Ram Jethmalani said that Gopal has moved the President for mercy and pardon and so they would like to give Gopal some time to surrender.









Bench of Chief Justice Jagdish Singh Khehar, Justice D.Y. Chandrachud and Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul denied plea.









Previously, apex court had asked Gopal Ansal to surrender to undergo the outstanding part of his sentence in the Uphaar fire tragedy case.

