Breaking News
prev next
Supreme Court
Supreme Court

Trouble for Gopal Ansal, SC decline his plea seeking more time

9 0

New Delhi: In a jolt to the Uphaar theatre owner Gopal Ansal, the Supreme Court today declined his plea in which he sought more time to surrender.

On the behalf of Gopal Ansal senior counsel Ram Jethmalani said that Gopal has moved the President for mercy and pardon and so they would like to give Gopal some time to surrender.



Bench of Chief Justice Jagdish Singh Khehar, Justice D.Y. Chandrachud and Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul denied plea.



Previously, apex court had asked Gopal Ansal to surrender to undergo the outstanding part of his sentence in the Uphaar fire tragedy case.

loading…


I found this helpful

I didin't find this helpful

In this article

Join the Conversation

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved. | Mahakaal News management Pvt. Ltd