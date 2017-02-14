Trump is very committed to his campaign pledges: Shinzo Abe

Tokyo: Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe today stated that US President Donald Trump is a “good listener” and further said that along with that he is very much committed to his campaign pledges.

Talking to media he stated: “President Trump is surprisingly a good listener though it may seem that he isn’t. He’s also very frank and open. But he’s very committed to his campaign pledges.”









“Defence Secretary Mattis visited Japan and said the Japanese and American cost-sharing model is an example for other nations to follow. I think that settled the issue. We were wondering whether President Trump would mention the matter, but he didn’t. Rather, he thanked Japan for the warm hospitality extended to the US Marine Corps,” the Prime Minister said.









Abe further mentioned about the meetings in the US over the weekend with Trump that led to the discussion on security issues such as Washington’s stance over the disputed Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea.