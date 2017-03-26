Two detained for snatching AK-47 from policeman

New Delhi: According to the information given by the police, two of the three people who attempted to snatch AK-47 rifle from a policeman have been put behind the bars today.
While talking to the media, Inspector General of Police S.D. Singh Jamwal went on to say: “The third person is still at large with the stolen weapon but will be arrested soon.”
Jamwal further went on to say: “The two, from the Kashmir Valley, were arrested after the yesterday’s incident.”
The three attempted to snatch the rifle from the policeman identified as Muhammad Hanief near the Tawi Bridge.
