Two detained for snatching AK-47 from policeman

New Delhi: According to the information given by the police, two of the three people who attempted to snatch AK-47 rifle from a policeman have been put behind the bars today.









While talking to the media, Inspector General of Police S.D. Singh Jamwal went on to say: “The third person is still at large with the stolen weapon but will be arrested soon.”









Jamwal further went on to say: “The two, from the Kashmir Valley, were arrested after the yesterday’s incident.”









The three attempted to snatch the rifle from the policeman identified as Muhammad Hanief near the Tawi Bridge.